US99 & B96 Parking Lot Party Presented By Grunt Style









One of the biggest concerts of the summer is almost here! The SOLD OUT Florida Georgia Line The Smooth Tour, is coming to Chicago’s Wrigley Field on Saturday, August 12th with Backstreet Boys, Nelly and Chris Lane!

Show starts at 7pm!

Don’t forget to attend the US99 and B96 Parking Lot Party presented by Grunt style, which will take place in the Cubby Bear Parking Lot from 2:30 – 7:00 p.m. There will be live performances and listeners can stop by and check out live broadcasts from US99 and B96.







A special thanks to our sponsors:

Grunt Style – Enter online here and keep listening to B96 and US99 for your chance to win tickets to the SOLD OUT show! While at the Parking Lot Party make sure to stop by the Grunt Style tent for your chance to pick up awesome prizes! Tito’s Vodka – Check our events page to see where we’ll be at with Tito’s giving away tickets to the show! While at the Parking Lot Party, if you’re 21+, grab a refreshing Tito’s cocktail from the Cubby Bear



US99 and B96 want you to be ready for the show and have a ton of fun with us!

Concert-going Tips:

Get there early to come hang out with us at the US99 and B96 Parking Lot Party presented by Grunt Style!